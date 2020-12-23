MOSS signs partnership to promote Archax carbon offset (Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) Brazilian start-up pioneer in the negotiation of environmental asset tokens will make the British digital exchange's model more inclusive and sustainable SÃO PAULO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
MOSS, the first and the world's largest environmental platform to list carbon credit tokens on crypto exchanges, will be responsible for promoting CO2 offset for Archax and its customers. Archax is the first digital securities exchange authorized by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The partnership, signed in December, aims to operationalize a more sustainable business model for the British exchange. "We look forward not only to offsetting our own carbon use, but also to measuring the ESG rating of all issuances, as well as providing easy access to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
