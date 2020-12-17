ZEISS Looks Back on Overall Good Fiscal Year 2019/20 (Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020) Revenue reaches 6.3 billion euros (-2% vs. prior Year) – EBIT at 922 million euros (-141 million euros vs. prior Year) OBERKOCHEN, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Overall, the ZEISS Group had a Good Fiscal Year 2019/20 (end of reporting period: 30 September 2020): revenue totaled 6.297 billion euros (prior Year: 6.428 billion euros). With a slight decline of 2% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue almost reached last Year's level. Around 90% of revenue was generated in markets outside Germany. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also relatively high, reaching 922 million euros (prior Year: 1.063 billion euros). The EBIT margin was 15%. Incoming orders increased to 6.814 billion euros
