ZEISS Looks Back on Overall Good Fiscal Year 2019 20

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020) Revenue reaches 6.3 billion euros (-2% vs. prior) – EBIT at 922 million euros (-141 million euros vs. prior) OBERKOCHEN, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/, theGroup had a/20 (end of reporting period: 30 September 2020): revenue totaled 6.297 billion euros (prior: 6.428 billion euros). With a slight decline of 2% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue almost reached last's level. Around 90% of revenue was generated in markets outside Germany. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also relatively high, reaching 922 million euros (prior: 1.063 billion euros). The EBIT margin was 15%. Incoming orders increased to 6.814 billion euros ...