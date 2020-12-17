CHOC A LIVORNO, COSPARGE UN CANE DI BENZINA PER DARGLI FUOCOMILESTONE PUBBLICA OGGI MXGP 2020WB Games I Wonder Woman Armatura Dorata disponibile per mobile ...GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist è ora disponibileDIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTEOliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...

ZEISS Looks Back on Overall Good Fiscal Year 2019/20 (Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020) Revenue reaches 6.3 billion euros (-2% vs. prior Year) – EBIT at 922 million euros (-141 million euros vs. prior Year) OBERKOCHEN, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Overall, the ZEISS Group had a Good Fiscal Year 2019/20 (end of reporting period: 30 September 2020): revenue totaled 6.297 billion euros (prior Year: 6.428 billion euros). With a slight decline of 2% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue almost reached last Year's level. Around 90% of revenue was generated in markets outside Germany. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also relatively high, reaching 922 million euros (prior Year: 1.063 billion euros). The EBIT margin was 15%. Incoming orders increased to 6.814 billion euros ...
