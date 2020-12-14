Xinhua Silk Road: First automotive winter testing festival opened in NE. China's Heihe (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The First automotive winter testing festival opened Thursday in Heihe, northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province, aiming to boost the development of the city's automotive testing industry. During the three-month festival, Heihe plans to hold eight series of activities such as CCPC snow race, driving competitions in city streets, and Porsche self-driving experience. Before the mass production, automobiles need to have test drives in areas with extreme weather to ensure the exceptional quality, drivability and safety, which brings opportunities for Heihe, a city located in China's high-latitude and high-cold area. In ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The First automotive winter testing festival opened Thursday in Heihe, northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province, aiming to boost the development of the city's automotive testing industry. During the three-month festival, Heihe plans to hold eight series of activities such as CCPC snow race, driving competitions in city streets, and Porsche self-driving experience. Before the mass production, automobiles need to have test drives in areas with extreme weather to ensure the exceptional quality, drivability and safety, which brings opportunities for Heihe, a city located in China's high-latitude and high-cold area. In ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye participates in the 17th CAEXPO to fuel digital economy cooperation
Xinhua Silk Road : Seraphim Unveils New S4 Half-cell Series PV Modules
Xinhua Silk Road : Red Xifeng debuts at NEXT Summit (Sky 2020) - spreading Chinese liquor culture through cooperation
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua SilkXinhua Silk Road China’s iconic sedan brand Hongqi unveils new luxury electric SUV model E-HS9 at Boao Forum Padova News
Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim Unveils New S4 Half-cell Series PV ModulesBEIJING, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a world-class solar product manufacturer in China, released its new generation of products, the S4 half-cell s ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Red Xifeng debuts at NEXT Summit (Sky 2020), spreading Chinese liquor culture through cooperationBEIJING, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Xifeng, a high-end product of Chinese distiller Xifeng Liquor, debuted at the NEXT Summit (Sky 2020) on Wednesday as the event chief partner.Co-hosted by NEX ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk