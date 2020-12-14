Space Invaders Forever Recensione PS4 ProCovid-19, Luce in fondo al tunnel : nel mondo oltre 71 mln di contagiCyberpunk 2077 i giocatori chiedono il rimborsoTerremoto Emilia Romagna. Scossa 3.3 gradi tra Modena e ReggioDPCM Natale : Il governo ci ripensa, spostamenti solo tra i piccoli ...Francesco Monte : Il GFVip ? Ci saranno sorpresine dai miei legali...La Grandi di un vento senza nomeConfronto: I migliori browser web 2020Cyberpunk 2077 Recensione PS4 ProMiglior smartphone, come scegliere

Xinhua Silk Road | First automotive winter testing festival opened in NE China' s Heihe

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The First automotive winter testing festival opened Thursday in ...

Xinhua Silk Road: First automotive winter testing festival opened in NE. China's Heihe (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The First automotive winter testing festival opened Thursday in Heihe, northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province, aiming to boost the development of the city's automotive testing industry. During the three-month festival, Heihe plans to hold eight series of activities such as CCPC snow race, driving competitions in city streets, and Porsche self-driving experience. Before the mass production, automobiles need to have test drives in areas with extreme weather to ensure the exceptional quality, drivability and safety, which brings opportunities for Heihe, a city located in China's high-latitude and high-cold area. In ...
