PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Directors of St James's Place plc (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/
PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.1.2% holding in St James's Place plc, has sent a second public Letter to the Directors of the Company. You can find the Letter here: https://PrimeStoneCapital.news/ For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.PrimeStoneCapital.com/ For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com, +44 207 952 2000 Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.1.2% holding in St James's Place plc, has sent a second public Letter to the Directors of the Company. You can find the Letter here: https://PrimeStoneCapital.news/ For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.PrimeStoneCapital.com/ For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com, +44 207 952 2000 Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : PrimeStone CapitalPrimeStone Capital – Letter to the Board of Directors of St James’s Place plc Padova News
PrimeStone CapitalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PrimeStone Capital