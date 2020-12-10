The New SunPower Maxeon 5 AC Module System Now Shipping in Europe (Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) The company continues to execute on product expansion strategy Advanced solar solution ready to address customer needs and new demand dynamics SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada, today announced that the new Maxeon 5 AC Module is immediately available through authorized SunPower dealers and installers in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxemburg, Malta, the Netherlands and Switzerland. The new Maxeon 5 AC Module is an improved offering that enhances safety and increases energy production for homeowners. "European customers are becoming more and more demanding with their solar purchases, ...

The new SunPower Maxeon 5 AC Module is the most powerful home solar panel in Europe, with the highest durability you can buy and an industry-leading warranty. When combined with Enphase microinverters, the system generates 50% more energy than conventional solar over 25 years.

The new Maxeon 5 AC Module will provide SunPower dealers and installers with the advantages of improved capital management, through simplified logistics and operations and accelerated design.

New Maxeon 5 AC Modules. ... Industry-leading 25-year warranty coverage4 SunPower Maxeon claim based on datasheet review of websites of top 20 manufacturers per IHS, ... Average system size is 6.0 kWP SunPower Maxeon ACM module: Max5 AC 415W (Enphase IQ7A-72-x-INT). Conventional modules Mono PERC 310W (0,55% annual degradation rate) ...

