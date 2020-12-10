MicroPort CRM initiates a clinical trial for breakthrough innovative left ventricular lead AxoneTM

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) PARIS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/Cardio Rhythm Management (CRM) has announced the first enrollment in the Astral-4LV1 to evaluate the safety and efficiency of Axone™, aquadripolar. Axone™ is designed for use in heart failure patients with Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy (CRT) indications that require the implantation of a CRT pacemaker (CRT-P) or CRT implantable defibrillator (CRT-D). The purpose of this study is to assess the chronic safety and performance of the Axone™for cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT). CRT requires a pacingto be positioned in the coronary venous system of the...