MicroPort CRM initiates a clinical trial for breakthrough innovative left ventricular lead AxoneTM

PARIS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort Cardio Rhythm Management (CRM) has announced the first ...

MicroPort Cardio Rhythm Management (CRM) has announced the first enrollment in the Astral-4LV clinical trial1 to evaluate the safety and efficiency of Axone™, a breakthrough innovative quadripolar left ventricular lead. Axone™ is designed for use in heart failure patients with Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy (CRT) indications that require the implantation of a CRT pacemaker (CRT-P) or CRT implantable defibrillator (CRT-D). The purpose of this study is to assess the chronic safety and performance of the Axone™ lead for cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT). CRT requires a pacing lead to be positioned in the coronary venous system of the left ...
