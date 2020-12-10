GTA Online: nuovo trailer di The Cayo Perico Heist in arrivo a ...PUYO PUYO TETRIS 2 E’ DISPONIBILE SULLE CONSOLE ATTUALI E QUELLE NEXT ...PERSONA 5 STRIKERS SARA’ LANCIATO A FEBBRAIO PER PS4, SWITCH E STEAM Xbox Series X|S record per il lancio Un Logo Per Piccole Attività: Rendi Il Tuo Marchio RiconoscibileMelissa Satta entra nella squadra di talent seguiti da LaPresseHarry Potter: Wizards Unite – arrivano i nemici leggendariCyberpunk 2077 e Minecraft sono GeForce game ready Red Dead Online: Carmela Montez capo banda Del Lobo ricercata Account fake e voti dall'estero per il televoto del Grande Fratello ...

iCarly | il revival verrà realizzato per Paramount+

La serie televisiva iCarly avrà un revival che verrà prodotto per la piattaforma di streaming Paramount+ ...

zazoom
Commenta
iCarly: il revival verrà realizzato per Paramount+ (Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) La serie televisiva iCarly avrà un revival che verrà prodotto per la piattaforma di streaming Paramount+ e in cui reciteranno le star della versione originale. iCarly ritornerà sugli schermi con un revival prodotto per Paramount+, il nuovo nome della piattaforma di streaming attualmente chiamata CBS All Access. I protagonisti dello show originale dovrebbero riprendere i rispettivi ruoli avuti nella comedy andata in onda in passato su Nickelodeon. Il revival della serie iCarly potrà quindi contare sulla presenza nel cast di Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Jerry Trainor (Spencer) e Nathan Kress (Freddie). La nuova versione della storia sarà sviluppata da Jay Kogen (School of Rock) e Ali Schouten (Champions). Lo show originale è stato creato da ...
Leggi su movieplayer

twitterzazoomblog : iCarly: il revival verrà realizzato per Paramount+ - #iCarly: #revival #verrà #realizzato - cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? iCarly: il revival verrà realizzato per Paramount+ - 3cinematographe : #ICarly: in arrivo su #Paramount+ il revival con gli attori originali della serie! - vicwsley : @hpgiih VAI TER REVIVAL D ICARLY QHSJABSGSJBDVSJABDHSB -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : iCarly revival

iCarly: in arrivo su Paramount+ il revival con gli attori originali della serie!  Cinematographe.it - FilmIsNow
iCarly: il revival verrà realizzato per Paramount+
La serie televisiva iCarly avrà un revival che verrà prodotto per la piattaforma di streaming Paramount+ e in cui reciteranno le star della versione originale. iCarly ritornerà sugli schermi con un re ...

iCarly: il revival verrà realizzato per Paramount+ ...
iCarly ritornerà sugli schermi con un revival prodotto per Paramount+, il nuovo nome della piattaforma di streaming attualmente chiamata CBS All Access. I protagonisti dello show originale ...

'iCarly' Revival Set at Paramount Plus - Variety
A revival of the Nickelodeon series “iCarly” has been ordered at Paramount Plus. Original series stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are all set to appear in the new version ...

'iCarly' Revival Planned for Paramount Plus Streaming ...
The wave of reboots has officially passed millennials by, as it was just announced that an iCarly revival is in the works. According to Variety, the Nickelodeon series' stars will return for this ...

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : iCarly revival
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : iCarly revival iCarly revival verrà realizzato Paramount