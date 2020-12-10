iCarly | il revival verrà realizzato per Paramount+

(Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) La serie televisivaavrà uncheprodotto per la piattaforma di streaminge in cui reciteranno le star della versione originale.ritornerà sugli schermi con unprodotto per, il nuovo nome della piattaforma di streaming attualmente chiamata CBS All Access. I protagonisti dello show originale dovrebbero riprendere i rispettivi ruoli avuti nella comedy andata in onda in passato su Nickelodeon. Ildella seriepotrà quindi contare sulla presenza nel cast di Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Jerry Trainor (Spencer) e Nathan Kress (Freddie). La nuova versione della storia sarà sviluppata da Jay Kogen (School of Rock) e Ali Schouten (Champions). Lo show originale è stato creato da ...

iCarly ritornerà sugli schermi con un revival prodotto per Paramount+, il nuovo nome della piattaforma di streaming attualmente chiamata CBS All Access. I protagonisti dello show originale ...

A revival of the Nickelodeon series “iCarly” has been ordered at Paramount Plus. Original series stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are all set to appear in the new version ...

The wave of reboots has officially passed millennials by, as it was just announced that an iCarly revival is in the works. According to Variety, the Nickelodeon series' stars will return for this ...