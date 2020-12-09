iX Biopharma receives positive EMA Scientific Advice for WafermineTM

iX Biopharma receives positive EMA Scientific Advice for Wafermine(TM) (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Specialty pharmaceutical company iX Biopharma Ltd (SGX:42C) ("iX Biopharma" or, "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received positive feedback from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in its Scientific Advice to the Company regarding its Phase 3 clinical development programme for Wafermine™, its sublingual ketamine wafer, for registration in Europe (the "EMA Scientific Advice"). In the EMA Scientific Advice, the EMA endorsed the Company's proposed design of the pivotal Phase 3 studies. The Phase 3 programme, which has been similarly agreed by the US FDA, consists of two randomised, double blind, placebo controlled studies, one in an orthopaedic pain model (bunionectomy) and one in a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
