iX Biopharma receives positive EMA Scientific Advice for WafermineTM

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty pharmaceutical company iX Biopharma Ltd (SGX:42C) (iX ...

Specialty pharmaceutical company iX Biopharma Ltd (SGX:42C) ("iX Biopharma" or, "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received positive feedback from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in its Scientific Advice to the Company regarding its Phase 3 clinical development programme for Wafermine™, its sublingual ketamine wafer, for registration in Europe (the "EMA Scientific Advice"). In the EMA Scientific Advice, the EMA endorsed the Company's proposed design of the pivotal Phase 3 studies. The Phase 3 programme, which has been similarly agreed by the US FDA, consists of two randomised, double blind, placebo controlled studies, one in an orthopaedic pain model (bunionectomy) and one in a ...
