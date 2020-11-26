ANNUNCIATO MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS 4GTA Online: ricompense triple in Scia mortale e Re della collinaFrancia, polizia pesta un nero. Esplode la polemicaESL FLOWE CHAMPIONSHIP RIPARTE IL CAMPIONATO PLAYSTATIONMETRO EXODUS ARRIVERA’ SULLE CONSOLE NEXT-GENTHE CREW 2: DLC GRATUITO DISPONIBILECombatti con Itsuka Kendo in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 da oggiBlack Ops: Cold War consigli per la Campagna e l'onlinePoker: terminologia e modi di direSomalia: 32.000 bambini e le loro famiglie in fuga a causa del ...

European Medicines Agency Validates Application for Tepotinib for the Treatment of Advanced NSCLC with METex14 Skipping Alterations

DARMSTADT, Germany, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, ...

zazoom
Commenta
European Medicines Agency Validates Application for Tepotinib for the Treatment of Advanced NSCLC with METex14 Skipping Alterations (Di giovedì 26 novembre 2020) DARMSTADT, Germany, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated for review, the Application for Tepotinib for the Treatment of adult patients with Advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor gene (MET) exon 14 (METex14) Skipping Alterations. with this validation, the Application is complete, and the EMA will now begin the review procedure.  Tepotinib is a highly selective oral MET inhibitor that is administered once daily.1 The Application to the EMA is based on ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitter_Ricciu_ : 'EMA' ovviamente come 'European Medicines Agency', non 'European Music Award'. - VittorioMarcu : @ElioLannutti Come dargli torto? Chi si farebbe iniettare qualche sostanza liquida nel corpo senza l'approvazione d… - ChristianPaone4 : @dellorco85 In ogni caso ho letto di virologia ed esperti che avrebbero accettato nella situazione attuale anche un… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : European Medicines

Coronavirus, European Medicines Agency: ” 6 o 7 vaccini entro la fine del 2021 “  ItalyNews.it
A breve il vaccino (forse), ma molti Paesi cominciano a fare scorte creando disuguaglianze
In termini di ripartizione globale del vaccino, la comunità internazionale sta quindi assistendo a delle forti disuguaglianze.
Protelos – Xagena Search:novità farmacologiche da Xagena
Xagena Search.net https://network.xagena.it/mappa/ Protelos Restrizione all’uso di Protelos / Osseor, farmaci per la grave osteoporosi, a causa di reazioni avverse cardiovascolari Il Comitato scientif ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : European Medicines
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : European Medicines European Medicines Agency Validates Application