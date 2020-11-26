European Medicines Agency Validates Application for Tepotinib for the Treatment of Advanced NSCLC with METex14 Skipping Alterations (Di giovedì 26 novembre 2020) DARMSTADT, Germany, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated for review, the Application for Tepotinib for the Treatment of adult patients with Advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor gene (MET) exon 14 (METex14) Skipping Alterations. with this validation, the Application is complete, and the EMA will now begin the review procedure. Tepotinib is a highly selective oral MET inhibitor that is administered once daily.1 The Application to the EMA is based on ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
