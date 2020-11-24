FARO® Launches Latest Vantage Laser Tracker 6DoF Probe (Di martedì 24 novembre 2020)
Highest-accuracy portable inspection tool faster and easier to use
LAKE MARY, Florida, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader for 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics, today announced its next generation Vantage Laser Tracker 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) Probe. The new 6Probe offers exceptional portability and is compatible with FARO VantageS6 and VantageE6 Laser Trackers, enabling users to build, inspect and measure products faster and with greater accuracy. The 6Probe is a cost-effective 6DoF solution that meets the dynamic measurement, speed, and accuracy ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Highest-accuracy portable inspection tool faster and easier to use
LAKE MARY, Florida, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader for 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics, today announced its next generation Vantage Laser Tracker 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) Probe. The new 6Probe offers exceptional portability and is compatible with FARO VantageS6 and VantageE6 Laser Trackers, enabling users to build, inspect and measure products faster and with greater accuracy. The 6Probe is a cost-effective 6DoF solution that meets the dynamic measurement, speed, and accuracy ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FARO® LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FARO® Launches