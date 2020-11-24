RIOT SVELA IL VALORANT CHAMPIONS TOUR 2021 HITMAN 3 Rivela una nuova locationGods Will Fall nuovo titolo dark fantasyNVIDIA: 2 video mostrano il Ray Tracing e il DLSS in COD Black Ops ...Xiaomi presenta POCO M3 il nuovo campione dell’entertainment Violenza contro le donne: il 70% delle ragazze dichiara di aver ...Scegliere la giusta frusta per la planetariaCARLO CONTI E GERRY SCOTTI : IL COVID HA RAFFORZATO LA NOSTRA AMICIZIAKaspersky: nel 2020 spenderemo di più online per il Black FridayLorenzo Crespi va all'attacco: Milly Carlucci è cattiva, Barbara ...

FARO® Launches Latest Vantage Laser Tracker 6DoF Probe

--Highest-accuracy portable inspection tool faster and easier to use-- LAKE MARY, Florida, Nov. 24, ...

 FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader for 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics, today announced its next generation Vantage Laser Tracker 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) Probe. The new 6Probe offers exceptional portability and is compatible with FARO VantageS6 and VantageE6 Laser Trackers, enabling users to build, inspect and measure products faster and with greater accuracy. The 6Probe is a cost-effective 6DoF solution that meets the dynamic measurement, speed, and accuracy ...
