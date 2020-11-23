Tonno vs salmone: qual'è il più salutare?Nuovi Dpcm: Come passeremo Natale e Capodanno?Ballando con le stelle, una finale densa di colpi di scenaI 4 migliori film sul gioco d'azzardo su Netflix oraMicrosoft Windows oggi compie 35 anniCome funziona la Plant Paradox Diet?PlayStation: valanga di promozioni per il Black FridayMGW-X OSPITA I TORNEI ESPORT ITALIANIGTA Online: in arrivo The Cayo Perico HeistAMAZON STUDIOS ACQUISISCE COMING 2 AMERICA - SEQUEL DE IL PRINCIPE ...

Palmira launches third European core logistics property fund | with volume of EUR 650 million

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmira Capital Partners (Palmira), one of the ...

Palmira Capital Partners (Palmira), one of the leading sector specialists in European logistics and industrial properties, has launched the "Palmira European core logistics fund". As an open-end special fund, the pan-European fund is oriented to institutional investors. Aiming at an equity volume of at least EUR 350 million, Palmira plans to invest around EUR 650 million and expects an annual distribution yield of 5%. Palmira already has equity commitments totalling over EUR 100 million and, currently, three properties in Germany, the ...
