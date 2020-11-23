Come efficientare la produzione industriale attraverso software per ...AS Roma e Mkers insieme negli eSportRevell presenta i suoi 3D PuzzleTonno vs salmone: qual'è il più salutare?Nuovi Dpcm: Come passeremo Natale e Capodanno?Ballando con le stelle, una finale densa di colpi di scenaI 4 migliori film sul gioco d'azzardo su Netflix oraMicrosoft Windows oggi compie 35 anniCome funziona la Plant Paradox Diet?PlayStation: valanga di promozioni per il Black Friday

Nuvaira Announces Published Two-Year Results in COPD Patients treated with Targeted Lung Denervation

AIRFLOW-2 two-Year data confirm sustained reduction of severe COPD exacerbation risk vs. a control ...

Nuvaira Announces Published Two-Year Results in COPD Patients treated with Targeted Lung Denervation (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) AIRFLOW-2 two-Year data confirm sustained reduction of severe COPD exacerbation risk vs. a control group MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Nuvaira, a developer of novel therapeutic strategies to treat obstructive Lung diseases, announced today publication of two-Year follow-up data from its randomized, sham-controlled, double-blinded trial (AIRFLOW-2) that confirms long-term safety and durable effect of Targeted Lung Denervation (TLD) therapy in COPD Patients. TLD, a novel bronchoscopic procedure that disrupts pulmonary nerve input to the Lung, has been developed to reduce the clinical consequences of neural hyperactivity, including airway hyper-responsiveness, a pathophysiologic underpinning ...
