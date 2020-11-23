Nuvaira Announces Published Two-Year Results in COPD Patients treated with Targeted Lung Denervation (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) AIRFLOW-2 two-Year data confirm sustained reduction of severe COPD exacerbation risk vs. a control group MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Nuvaira, a developer of novel therapeutic strategies to treat obstructive Lung diseases, announced today publication of two-Year follow-up data from its randomized, sham-controlled, double-blinded trial (AIRFLOW-2) that confirms long-term safety and durable effect of Targeted Lung Denervation (TLD) therapy in COPD Patients. TLD, a novel bronchoscopic procedure that disrupts pulmonary nerve input to the Lung, has been developed to reduce the clinical consequences of neural hyperactivity, including airway hyper-responsiveness, a pathophysiologic underpinning ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
