Shipments of LONGi high-efficiency bifacial modules reach 10GW (Di venerdì 20 novembre 2020) XI'AN, China, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Low LID & high bifacial Gain Shipments of LONGi's high-efficiency bifacial modules have now reached 10GW, with expectations that production will reach 12GW by the end of 2020. bifacial modules are now one of the more mature developments in solar panel technology. Thanks to their low LID and high efficiency, they are now on track to be the latest trend to sweep the PV industry and will soon become the standard. In 2017, LONGi became one of the earliest suppliers to promote this technology with its Hi-MO2 bifacial module. In 2018, with half-cut technology ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
