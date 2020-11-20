Marvel’s Avengers espansione Kate Bishop - AIM allo scoperto - in ...OPPO lancia Enco X, auricolari True WirelessFitbit OS 5.1 aggiornamento software disponibileBrochure : uno degli strumenti più importanti ed efficaci per la tua ...Xiaomi: in arrivo due nuovi Mi StoreYOU'RE MY FRIEND: vietato calpestare il diritto di sognare - 20/11 ...Il nuovo Night City Wire mostra Johnny Silverhand, gameplay e ...Cyberpunk 2077 nuovo gameplay trailerShenmue III disponibile oggi su SteamGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle gare terrestri

Shipments of LONGi high-efficiency bifacial modules reach 10GW

XI'AN, China, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Low LID & high bifacial Gain Shipments of LONGi's ...

Low LID & high bifacial Gain Shipments of LONGi's high-efficiency bifacial modules have now reached 10GW, with expectations that production will reach 12GW by the end of 2020. bifacial modules are now one of the more mature developments in solar panel technology. Thanks to their low LID and high efficiency, they are now on track to be the latest trend to sweep the PV industry and will soon become the standard. In 2017, LONGi became one of the earliest suppliers to promote this technology with its Hi-MO2 bifacial module. In 2018, with half-cut technology ...
