Homicide-suicide in Rome linked to arms trafficking with Iran (Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) Last Tuesday, the Iranian citizen Said Ansari Firouz was killed near Rome by his conational Foloty Cave, who then turned the gun on himself. The official motive was debt, but police are now focussing on international arms trafficking. According to Il Messaggero, who had access to the investigation’s papers, Mr Firouz was tasked with supplying the Iranian regime with high-autonomy dual use drones (which can be made to drop bombs) and several types of firearms, including assault and sniper rifles as well as machine guns. The son of a former Iranian ambassador to Rome, Mr Firouz allegedly operated from Italy as a middleman, linking demand to supplies. He moved within an intricate network comprising ... Leggi su formiche
