FDA Awards $1 1M Contract to CUBRC and EpiVax for Validation of New Immunoinformatic Tool for Prospective Immunogenicity Assessment of Peptide Drugs and Their Impurities

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc. (EpiVax) and CUBRC, Inc. ...

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 EpiVax, Inc. ("EpiVax") and CUBRC, Inc. ("CUBRC") announced today that they have been awarded a two-year, $1.1 million Contract from the Office of Generic Drugs (OGD) in the Center of Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA), FDA BAA-20-00123. This program continues research performed during a previous two-year collaboration between EpiVax and CUBRC. Under the previous FDA Contract, EpiVax demonstrated the value of in silico Tools and in vitro Validation methods for the evaluation of generic Peptide Drugs ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete

