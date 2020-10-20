Luis Angel Salazar : muore in Messico il wrestler Principe AereoQuanto è importante un codice di condotta nella progettazione di slot ...DIRT 5: nuovo gameplay su Xbox Series XOPPO espande il suo ecosistema IoTWiko anticipa il Black Friday con super scontiLewis Hamilton scelto come brand ambassador di LG signatureArriva la Mi Wireless Charging da 80WDiretta Giuseppe Conte 18 ottobre 2020: Streaming e novità del nuovo ...Covid-19, si va verso un nuovo Dpcm: ecco le ipotesiMinistro Azzolina : più di 80.000 euro di aumento di stipendio in 3 ...

MIM Software Inc Announces CE Mark Approval for Quantitative SPECT Reconstruction

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging ...

zazoom
Commenta
MIM Software Inc. Announces CE Mark Approval for Quantitative SPECT Reconstruction (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/

MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging Software, announced it has received CE Mark Approval for its Quantitative SPECT Reconstruction product, SPECTRA Quant™. It has also received Approval for its vendor-neutral SPECT Reconstruction method, SPECTRA Recon™. The CE Mark Approval presents a vendor-neutral Quantitative SPECT/CT Reconstruction tool for clinicians in Europe. The combination of SPECTRA Quant and SPECTRA Recon provides a vendor-neutral SPECT platform that can be used ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : MIM Software

Reddito di emergenza, scade oggi termine presentazione domande  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MIM Software
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : MIM Software Software Announces Mark Approval Quantitative