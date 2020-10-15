Volvo's Backwards Thinking: why facing rearwards is the safest way of travel for your child (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Volvo Cars, a global leader in car safety, recommends to seat small children up to the age of four facing rearwards inside cars, as decades of safety research demonstrate this to be the safest option of travel for small children. Backed by those decades of research, Volvo Cars safety experts see rearward-facing travel for small children as the best practice worldwide, regardless of local laws or recommendations. "For the best protection, children up to four need to travel rearward facing in cars, simply because their neck is too weak to support the head. It is categorically the best way to ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Volvo BackwardsPercezione del brand: come capire il comportamento del consumatore oggi Forbes Italia
Volvo BackwardsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Volvo Backwards