YCIS Beijing Founder' s Day Underscores 25 Years of Innovation and Commitment

Beijing, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yew Chung International School of Beijing (YCIS Beijing)

The Yew Chung International School of Beijing (YCIS Beijing) celebrated a landmark 25th anniversary and its Founder's Day on October 9, 2020. With a sports theme, the Honglingjin Campus hosted athletic, musical and academic events as students and teachers joined in to display their skills. The school is honoured to have been witness to China's rapid development over the last quarter century. Dr Betty Chan Po-king, the CEO and School Supervisor of Yew Chung and Yew Wah (YCYW) schools, delivered an inspiring speech thanking staff for their dedication amid a highly disruptive pandemic. Said Dr Chan, "Our passion for education will continue to help us overcome unforeseen challenges." Students and staff members across the YCYW network in Hong Kong, ...
