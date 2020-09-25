Il Deputato focoso : abbassa la maglietta e bacia il seno della ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie e bonus da 100.000 GTA$Amazon Luna sfida Stadia sul cloud gamingReiki: una disciplina giapponese per l’equilibrio psico-fisicoLG OLED CX: IL 48? CHE PROMETTE PIÙ INTRATTENIMENTOPolly Pocket: nuovissimi cofanetti in arrivoSQUARE ANNUNCIA NieR Replicant durante il T.G.S 2020Roberta Ragusa, il marito Antonio Logli si sposa con Sara CalzolaioMilan, anche Zlatan Ibrahimovic positivo al CovidDomenica a Bagnone Festa della locale Misericordia

HiPhi X | the world' s only evolvable SUV | launched with a host of world-first features

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Horizons, a leading Chinese smart mobility and autonomous ...

HiPhi X, the world's only evolvable SUV, launched with a host of world-first features

Human Horizons, a leading Chinese smart mobility and autonomous driving research company, has officially launched its highly anticipated HiPhi X, the world's first continuously evolving super SUV. The six-seater version is priced at RMB ￥680,000, and the four-seater version is priced at RMB ￥800,000. HiPhi X has defined a new breed of next-generation intelligent all-electric vehicles, and opens up boundless possibilities for transportation in the future with Human Horizons' innovative "TECHLUXE®", luxury technology experience. The innovative evolvable super SUV is positioned as a ground-breaking product that redefines the era of smart electric cars, and features ...
