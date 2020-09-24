LG OLED CX: IL 48? CHE PROMETTE PIÙ INTRATTENIMENTOPolly Pocket: nuovissimi cofanetti in arrivoSQUARE ANNUNCIA NieR Replicant durante il T.G.S 2020Roberta Ragusa, il marito Antonio Logli si sposa con Sara CalzolaioMilan, anche Zlatan Ibrahimovic positivo al CovidDomenica a Bagnone Festa della locale MisericordiaIl Boss delle torte Buddy Valastro in ospdale : un terribile incidenteLG k42 e LG k52 : due nuovi smartphone in arrivoApp per imparare la scienza in modo dinamico e divertenteCome Trasformare le Misure di Sicurezza Covid-19 in Opportunità di ...

Solvay introduces Actizone | a long-lasting antimicrobial cleaning technology

... sell or recommend the sale or use of Actizone F5 in countries in which it is not registered yet, ... ...

Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of
Solvay introduces Actizone™, a long-lasting antimicrobial cleaning technology
Durable surface protection is now within easy reach with Actizone™, a patented technology that delivers 24-hour antimicrobial performance. BRUSSELS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvay is proud to i ...
