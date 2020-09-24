Domenica a Bagnone Festa della locale MisericordiaIl Boss delle torte Buddy Valastro in ospdale : un terribile incidenteLG k42 e LG k52 : due nuovi smartphone in arrivoApp per imparare la scienza in modo dinamico e divertenteCome Trasformare le Misure di Sicurezza Covid-19 in Opportunità di ...Sono Gesù reincarnato! Sergei Torop, arrestato in Russia il leader ...Maneater: Ray-Tracing, 4K HDR 60 FPS per Xbox SX e PS5Fallen Legion Revenants a febbraio su ps4 e switchOttimo l'esordio di Enrico Brignano con la prima puntata di Un'ora ...L’importanza della sicurezza informatica per il mondo del gioco online

JA Solar' s New DeepBlue 3 0 Modules Earn Multiple Certifications | Product Based on 182mm x 182 mm Wafers Ready for Global Market

#ambiente BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar announced today that its new DeepBlue 3.0 ...

JA Solar's New DeepBlue 3.0 Modules Earn Multiple Certifications, Product Based on 182mm x 182 mm Wafers Ready for Global Market (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) #ambiente BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/

JA Solar announced today that its new DeepBlue 3.0 series Modules passed certification testing conducted by TUV SUD to ... It could effectively reduce ...
BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar announced today that its new DeepBlue 3.0 series modules passed certification testing conducted by TUV SUD to the standards of IEC 61215 and IEC 61730.
LONGi wins first order to supply 103 MW of Hi-MO 5 modules for TBEA's production base in Xinjiang
XI'AN, China, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world leading solar technology company, has signed an agreement with TBEA Sunoasis ("TBEA") to supply 360MW of its high-efficiency solar modules ...
