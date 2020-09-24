JA Solar's New DeepBlue 3.0 Modules Earn Multiple Certifications, Product Based on 182mm x 182 mm Wafers Ready for Global Market (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) #ambiente BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
JA Solar's New DeepBlue 3.0 Modules Earn Multiple Certifications - Product Based on 182mm x 182 mm Wafers Ready for Global Market
BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar announced today that its new DeepBlue 3.0 series modules passed certification testing conducted by TUV SUD to the standards of IEC 61215 and IEC 61730.
LONGi wins first order to supply 103 MW of Hi-MO 5 modules for TBEA's production base in Xinjiang
XI'AN, China, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world leading solar technology company, has signed an agreement with TBEA Sunoasis ("TBEA") to supply 360MW of its high-efficiency solar modules ...
