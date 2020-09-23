Ottimo l'esordio di Enrico Brignano con la prima puntata di Un'ora ...L’importanza della sicurezza informatica per il mondo del gioco onlineXiaomi: in arrivo un nuovo Mi Store a SalernoCall of Duty: Modern Warfare |Nuovi Operatori nella Stagione 6Red Dead Online: Orsi Leggendari avvistati vicino ai fiumi!Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...Ecco il cane più felice del mondo : Uni ha un sorriso contagiosoIl quiz matematico che spopola sul web: Ecco la risposta, riesci a ...Elisabetta Canalis nuda in piscina fa impazzire Instagram (FOTO)

Synack' s 2020 Trust Report Identifies Sectors Best Equipped to Withstand Crippling Cyberattacks

Even faced with unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, Government, Financial Services earn 'most ...

Synack's 2020 Trust Report Identifies Sectors Best Equipped to Withstand Crippling Cyberattacks (Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) Even faced with unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, Government, Financial Services earn 'most Trusted' status from Synack's Attacker Resistance Score Metric REDWOOD CITY, California, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 The third edition of the Synack Trust Report, a data-driven analysis of cybersecurity preparedness across all Sectors and industries, found that Government and Financial Service Sectors globally are the most hardened against Cyberattacks in 2020.   Government and Financial Services scored 15 percent and 11 percent higher, respectively, than all other industries in 2020. Government agencies earned the top spot in part due to reducing the time it takes to remediate exploitable ...
