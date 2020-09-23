Synack's 2020 Trust Report Identifies Sectors Best Equipped to Withstand Crippling Cyberattacks (Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) Even faced with unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, Government, Financial Services earn 'most Trusted' status from Synack's Attacker Resistance Score Metric REDWOOD CITY, California, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The third edition of the Synack Trust Report, a data-driven analysis of cybersecurity preparedness across all Sectors and industries, found that Government and Financial Service Sectors globally are the most hardened against Cyberattacks in 2020. Government and Financial Services scored 15 percent and 11 percent higher, respectively, than all other industries in 2020. Government agencies earned the top spot in part due to reducing the time it takes to remediate exploitable ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
