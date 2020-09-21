Intolleranza al glutine: 8 cibi da evitare (7 alimenti sicuri da ...I fratelli Bianchi prima del pestaggio di Willy : Il video di poche ...Come sta oggi Alex Zanardi : Il campione respira da solo, è un leoneInneggiava alla sua morte : chi è lo studente denunciato per il post ...Mirtilli: 8 benefici per la pelleLibano: Due bambini muoiono in mare nel tentativo di raggiungere CiproMissione Hera : In arrivo un asteroide pericoloso, insieme ESA e NASACoronavirus Gran Bretagna, nuovo lockdown per 12 milioni di persone?Commandos 2 e Praetorians Remaster disponibiliTV: tutte le curiosità su Maria De Filippi

Arçelik becomes carbon-neutral in global production operations

Arçelik, one of the leading companies in sustainability, has succeeded in becoming carbon-neutral ...

Arçelik becomes carbon-neutral in global production operations (Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) Arçelik, one of the leading companies in sustainability, has succeeded in becoming carbon-neutral in global production with its own carbon credits and has taken another important step in the fight against climate crisis. ISTANBUL, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Operating in nearly 150 nations with its vision Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide, Arçelik will achieve its target of being a carbon-neutral company. Developing climate-friendly products that use less resources and that are accessible to all in line with the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Arçelik marks a milestone in its sustainability efforts.     "Within the scope of the carbon Financing Project for Energy Efficient Refrigerators in ...
