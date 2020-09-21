Arçelik becomes carbon-neutral in global production operations (Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) Arçelik, one of the leading companies in sustainability, has succeeded in becoming carbon-neutral in global production with its own carbon credits and has taken another important step in the fight against climate crisis. ISTANBUL, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Operating in nearly 150 nations with its vision Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide, Arçelik will achieve its target of being a carbon-neutral company. Developing climate-friendly products that use less resources and that are accessible to all in line with the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Arçelik marks a milestone in its sustainability efforts. "Within the scope of the carbon Financing Project for Energy Efficient Refrigerators in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
