Arçelik becomes carbon-neutral in global production operations

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) Arçelik, one of the leading companies in sustainability, has succeeded in becominginwith its owncredits and has taken another important step in the fight against climate crisis. ISTANBUL, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/Operating in nearly 150 nations with its vision Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide, Arçelik will achieve its target of being acompany. Developing climate-friendly products that use less resources and that are accessible to all in line with the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Arçelik marks a milestone in its sustainability efforts. "Within the scope of theFinancing Project for Energy Efficient Refrigerators in ...