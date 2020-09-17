Dr. Steven Yu Joins ChemPartner as Vice President of Regulated Bioanalysis (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Shanghai ChemPartner announced today the appointment of Steven Yu, Ph.D. as Vice President of Regulated Bioanalysis at the company headquarters in Shanghai, China. Dr. Yu has more than 15 years of experience in drug development and extensive expertise in assay development and validation, biomarker development, immunogenicity assessment, biotransformation assessment, and clinical dose selection and trial design. Prior to joining ChemPartner, Dr. Yu spent most of his career in the US with global pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Shire, and Takeda. "DMPK and toxicology are critical components in drug discovery and development for meeting unmet medical needs. To better serve our clients, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Steven Joins
Steven JoinsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Steven Joins