Chris Hemsworth, il Dio del Tuono... e delle previsioni del tempo in TV [VIDEO] (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) Chris Hemsworth, Dio del Tuono durante la settimana, e presentatore delle previsioni del tempo durante il week-end... o almeno, durante il segmento del Today Show 'Over the week-end'. Chris Hemsworth, il Dio del Tuono in persona, si improvvisa conduttore delle previsioni del tempo del segmento "Over the week-end" del programma televisivo australiano Today Show. Guardiamo insieme il divertente VIDEO. Vi ricordate Brad Pitt e Emma Stone che aiutavano John Krasinski con le sue previsioni del tempo (decisamente poco affidabili)? Beh, di Chris Hemsworth potete fidarvi, almeno se vivete in Australia. L'attore ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020), Dio deldurante la settimana, e presentatoredeldurante il week-end... o almeno, durante il segmento del Today Show 'Over the week-end'., il Dio delin persona, si improvvisa conduttoredeldel segmento "Over the week-end" del programma televisivo australiano Today Show. Guardiamo insieme il divertente. Vi ricordate Brad Pitt e Emma Stone che aiutavano John Krasinski con le suedel(decisamente poco affidabili)? Beh, dipotete fidarvi, almeno se vivete in Australia. L'attore ...

FilmNewsItaly : RT @FilmNewsItaly: Chris Hemsworth: 'Thor: Love and Thunder non sarà il mio ultimo film Marvel' - Nerdmovieprod : Chris Hemsworth conferma: “Thor non sarà il mio ultimo film Marvel” #ChrisHemsworth #thor - FilmNewsItaly : Chris Hemsworth: 'Thor: Love and Thunder non sarà il mio ultimo film Marvel' - saythoroughly : Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth e Chris Evans per me interscambiabili fino a ieri ma da oggi confonderò solo i due fratelli. Bene dai. - gonzabonza : RT @danywolfy: Chris Pratt e Chris Hemsworth potrebbero fare lo stesso per solidarietà ?? -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Chris Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth, la star di Thor irrompe in un programma tv e s'improvvisa meteorologo Everyeye Cinema Chris Hemsworth, il Dio del Tuono... e delle previsioni del tempo in TV [VIDEO]

Chris Hemsworth, Dio del Tuono durante la settimana, e presentatore delle previsioni del tempo durante il week-end... o almeno, durante il segmento del Today Show 'Over the week-end'. NOTIZIA di LAURA ...

Chris Hemsworth, la star di Thor irrompe in un programma tv e s'improvvisa meteorologo

Quando non è impegnato come Dio del Tuono nel Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth è... un aspirante meteorologo. Nel corso del fine settimana è diventato virale un video del The Today Show in A ...

Chris Hemsworth, Dio del Tuono durante la settimana, e presentatore delle previsioni del tempo durante il week-end... o almeno, durante il segmento del Today Show 'Over the week-end'. NOTIZIA di LAURA ...Quando non è impegnato come Dio del Tuono nel Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth è... un aspirante meteorologo. Nel corso del fine settimana è diventato virale un video del The Today Show in A ...