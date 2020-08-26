Dole Packaged Foods Takes Action To Address Global Food Accessibility Challenge (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) Taking Action on its promise to make nutritious Foods accessible for 1 billion people by 2025, Dole introduces Sunshine for All program in one of America's largest Food deserts: Jackson, MS JACKSON, Mississippi, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Delivering on "The Dole Promise" and to Address the Global Food insecurity crisis that has escalated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Dole Packaged Foods today announced the Sunshine for All program, dedicated to bringing fresh and Packaged produce, nutritious meals and educational opportunities to communities that need it the most. Dole chose Jackson, MS—a city with one of America's ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

