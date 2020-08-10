Viviana Parisi è stata ammazzata : Adesso si teme per il piccolo ...I cinque deputati col bonus partita Iva da 600 euroTrovato il corpo di Viviana Parisi : Nessuna traccia del piccolo ...Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time svelato allo State of PlayFerrari Hublot Esports Series, al via le iscrizioniGTA Online – aggiornamento in arrivoPuglia, corso Operatore della Ristorazione con indennità di frequenza ...Un abuso di potere : Paolo Becchi contro Giuseppe ConteRocco Casalino e quel bacio a Gabriele Rossi...Vittorio Feltri a Parenzo e Telese : Complimenti, leccate benissimo ...

Civil Society Leads the Needed Collaborations between Nations

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the future of the globe looks gloomy by ...

At a time when the future of the globe looks gloomy by the unabated pandemic and economic fallout, raising political hostility and anti-globalization sentiment, an online dialogue in 30th and 30st July between the Civil Society organizations in China and the Europe has brought more hope to the much Needed global collaboration. Twenty-two panelists from the CSOs in China and the European Nations joined the Zoom meeting and shared their initiatives of response during the lockdown and discussed the after-pandemic challenges that they were facing. The need for global Collaborations between CSOs was stressed to accelerate the progress of realizing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Key points in the discussion ... Leggi su iltempo

