Almirall calls for collaborative innovation to advance new treatments for skin diseases (Di mercoledì 22 luglio 2020) - AlmirallShare launches its fifth call for proposals, aiming to establish partnerships to find new assets—new chemical entities, biologics and other advanced therapies—for the treatment of dermatological conditions - Scientists can participate until October 31, 2020 - AlmirallShare is responsible for 50% of the private-public collaborations at Almirall. This open innovation platform has received more than 350 proposals since its launch in 2017 BARCELONA, Spain, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/



