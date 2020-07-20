PHASE Scientific Announces CE Mark Approval for the PHASIFYTM VIRAL RNA Extraction Kit

PHASE Scientific Announces CE Mark Approval for the PHASIFY(TM) VIRAL RNA Extraction Kit (Di lunedì 20 luglio 2020) Helping improve COVID-19 real positive results through better detection sensitivity HONG KONG, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/



PHASE Scientific, a fast-growing biotechnology company, Announces today it has received the Conformité Européene (CE) Mark Approval for its PHASIFY™ VIRAL RNA Extraction Kit. The CE Marking confirms that PHASIFY™ VIRAL complies with the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Devices Directive (98/79/EC), which enables PHASE Scientific to expand commercialization of PHASIFY™ VIRAL to the European Union and other CE Mark geographies as part of the fight against COVID-19. The PHASIFY™ VIRAL RNA ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : PHASE Scientific VALBIOTIS: Authorization to Launch the International Phase II/III REVERSE-IT Clinical Study on TOTUM-63, to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk Factors

The REVERSE-IT study will be run under the scientific expertise of Pr. Samy HADJADJ, diabetologist and endocrinologist at Nantes University Hospital & Thorax Institute. This Phase II/III study, has ...

The REVERSE-IT study will be run under the scientific expertise of Pr. Samy HADJADJ, diabetologist and endocrinologist at Nantes University Hospital & Thorax Institute. This Phase II/III study, has ...