Ghostbusters | The Video Game Remastered arriverà nel mese di ottobre

Eurogamer_it : #Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered ha una data di uscita. - TurboLabIt : Nuovo art.: Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered in uscita il 4 ottobre - GianlucaOdinson : Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered ha una data di uscita ufficiale -
Dalla Rete Google NewsGhostbusters The Video Game Remastered ha una data d'uscita - The Games Machine
Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered ha una data d'uscita The Games Machine
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered uscirà su PS4, Xbox One, Switch e PC (come esclusiva Epic Games Store) dal 4 ottobre, così annunciano Mad Dog ...
Ghostbusters : The Video Game Remastered per PC sarà un'esclusiva di Epic Games Store : Apparentemente Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered per PC sarà un titolo esclusivo di Epic Games Store, non sappiamo se si tratta di un'esclusività temporanea, riporta Sparkchronicles.I dettagli non saranno sfuggiti a molti dopo l'annuncio di Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered: sul sito ufficiale dello sviluppatore Sabre Interactive è comparso il logo di Epic Games Store e, come avrete intuito, questo significa che siamo di fronte ad ...