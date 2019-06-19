Stupratore e uno psicopatico! Max Landis accusato di abusi

Nel 2017, prima di Ani Baker, l’attrice Anna Akana aveva accusato l'ex di abusi in un commento ad un tweet di promozione del film Netflix "Bright": “È stato scritto da uno psicopatico che ha abusato sessualmente e aggredito delle donne, giusto? Fantastico.” La Akana ha proseguito rivelando che c’erano tante altre donne abusate da Landis, che avevano paura di parlare a causa del suo fare intimidatorio: “[…]Usa il suo potere e i suoi soldi sulle persone per ottenere la loro amicizia o il perdono".Anche Julie, un’altra ex ragazza dello sceneggiatore, ha raccontato la sua brutta esperienza con Max Landis: “Non avevo realizzato di essere stata costantemente e deliberatamente violentata da quest’uomo per due anni fino ad oggi, quando ho deciso di parlarne. Faceva finta di picchiarmi per poi ridere. In più di un’occasione si riferiva a me come la sua ex ragazza”, continua a raccontare Julie, aggiungendo come più volte l'uomo l'abbia trattenuta a terra per violentarla, anche se lei urlava di smetterla.Ma le accuse non finiscono qui: Samantha, un’amica di Landis ha affermato di come il 34enne fosse una sorta di leader manipolatore nella sua cerchia di amici: “Credo che operi come una sorta di leader. Ha un sacco di risorse, è glamour e si circonda di ragazzini appena trasferiti a L.A. È come un predatore, sa come circuire una persona”. Julie conclude il suo racconto dell’orrore affermando: “Max Landis è un violentatore seriale, abusa fisicamente e psicologicamente delle donne e ha continuato a tormentarmi per sei anni”.