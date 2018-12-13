Ubriaco al volante picchia agenti che lo soccorrono! Arrestato romeno ...Mio dio! Malena fa la porno star ... Aida Nizar sotto shockOmicidio Sarah Scazzi : Sabrina Misseri sarà liberata in anticipoMeghan Markle e il pancione... quel gesto con le mani durante gli ...GT ANNIVERSARY il Charity Gala ideato da Florio e Albano a Napoli.Chi è il killer di Strasburgo che ha ucciso 4 persone? il giornalista ...Fake al 100%! L'aggressione nel bosco di Fabrizio Corona era una ...Massimo Giletti : Andiamo nei luoghi in cui lo Stato non va... ...Vladimir Luxuria contro Rai3 ... la puntata de Alla lavagna spostata Doppio problema per il principe Harry! Meghan Markle incinta di due ...

Maneater: l'RPG in cui assumeremo il ruolo di uno squalo sarà lanciato in esclusiva su Epic Games Store (Di giovedì 13 dicembre 2018) Il gioco di ruolo basato sugli squali, Maneater, ha debuttato durante il PC Gaming Show all'E3 2018. Mentre sapevamo che sarebbe arrivato su PC, sembra che il titolo sarà lanciato esclusivamente su Epic Games Store, stando a quanto riportato da Gamingbolt.

La piattaforma digitale, recentemente annunciata, ha ottenuto una discreta serie di esclusive come Hades di Supergiant Games e Super Meat Boy Forever di Team Meat.

Maneater arriverà nel negozio di Epic Games nel 2019. In seguito uscirà anche per altre piattaforme come Steam, ma solo dopo un intero anno di esclusività.

