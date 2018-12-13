Maneater | l' RPG in cui assumeremo il ruolo di uno squalo sarà lanciato in esclusiva su

eurogamer

: #Maneater: lancio in esclusiva su Epic Games Store per l'RPG basato sugli squali. - Eurogamer_it : #Maneater: lancio in esclusiva su Epic Games Store per l'RPG basato sugli squali. -

(Di giovedì 13 dicembre 2018) Il gioco dibasato sugli squali,, ha debuttato durante il PC Gaming Show all'E3 2018. Mentre sapevamo che sarebbe arrivato su PC, sembra che il titolomente su Epic Games Store, stando a quanto riportato da Gamingbolt.La piattaforma digitale, recentemente annunciata, ha ottenuto una discreta serie di esclusive come Hades di Supergiant Games e Super Meat Boy Forever di Team Meat.arriverà nel negozio di Epic Games nel 2019. In seguito uscirà anche per altre piattaforme come Steam, ma solo dopo un intero anno di esclusività.Read more…