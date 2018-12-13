Maneater: l'RPG in cui assumeremo il ruolo di uno squalo sarà lanciato in esclusiva su Epic Games Store (Di giovedì 13 dicembre 2018) Il gioco di ruolo basato sugli squali, Maneater, ha debuttato durante il PC Gaming Show all'E3 2018. Mentre sapevamo che sarebbe arrivato su PC, sembra che il titolo sarà lanciato esclusivamente su Epic Games Store, stando a quanto riportato da Gamingbolt.
La piattaforma digitale, recentemente annunciata, ha ottenuto una discreta serie di esclusive come Hades di Supergiant Games e Super Meat Boy Forever di Team Meat.
Maneater arriverà nel negozio di Epic Games nel 2019. In seguito uscirà anche per altre piattaforme come Steam, ma solo dopo un intero anno di esclusività.
Read more…
La piattaforma digitale, recentemente annunciata, ha ottenuto una discreta serie di esclusive come Hades di Supergiant Games e Super Meat Boy Forever di Team Meat.
Maneater arriverà nel negozio di Epic Games nel 2019. In seguito uscirà anche per altre piattaforme come Steam, ma solo dopo un intero anno di esclusività.
Read more…
eurogamer
Eurogamer_it : #Maneater: lancio in esclusiva su Epic Games Store per l'RPG basato sugli squali. -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Maneater RPG