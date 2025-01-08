Hisense and FIFA Offer First Look for Fans at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy at CES 2025
QINGDAO, China, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, joined with FIFA to unveil the highly anticipated new design of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy to the public for the First time at CES, Offering attendees an exclusive up-close opportunity to experience the Trophy's groundbreaking design. As the First official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense has solidified its leadership role in global sports marketing, continuing to deepen its strategic presence on the World stage. The innovative FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy represents a symbol of the future, inspired by the past, a celebration of hope, excellence and pride, embodying the journey of every Club, player and fan united in their passion for the beautiful game.
Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, joined with FIFA to unveil the highly anticipated new design of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy to the public for the First time at CES, Offering attendees an exclusive up-close opportunity to experience the Trophy's groundbreaking design. As the First official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense has solidified its leadership role in global sports marketing, continuing to deepen its strategic presence on the World stage. The innovative FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy represents a symbol of the future, inspired by the past, a celebration of hope, excellence and pride, embodying the journey of every Club, player and fan united in their passion for the beautiful game.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Hisense and FIFA Offer First Look for Fans at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy at CES 2025
- Hisense and FIFA Offer First Look for Fans at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy at CES 2025
- HISENSE È PARTNER UFFICIALE DELLA FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2025™
- Hisense è partner ufficiale della FIFA Club World Cup 2025
- La FIFA sigla un accordo con Hisense: è il primo sponsor del Mondiale per Club 2025
- Hisense è il Nuovo Partner Ufficiale della FIFA Club World Cup 2025
- Mondiale per club 2025: l'IA sbarca in tv con il marchio Hisense
- Hisense and FIFA Offer First Look for Fans at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy at CES 2025 - Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, joined with FIFA to unveil the highly anticipated new design of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy to the public for the ... (adnkronos.com)
- Hisense and FIFA Offer First Look for Fans at FIFA Club World Cup 2025tm Trophy at CES 2025 - Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, joined with FIFA to unveil the highly anticipated new design of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025tm Trophy to the public for the ... (lelezard.com)
- Smart TV Hisense 40'' QLED con Game Mode e Alexa: meno di 230€ con l'offerta Amazon - Lo smart TV da 40 pollici da acquistare oggi è quello di Hisense con pannello QLED, Alexa, Dolby Atmos e Game Mode. Con l'offerta a tempo Amazon costa meno di 230 euro. (hdblog.it)
Banca Ifis offre 298 milioni di euro per le azioni di illimity Bank laverita.info
Arresto di Yoon Suk Yeol: tensioni a Seul tra sostenitori e investigatori quotidiano.net
Castiglion Fiorentino, centro storico: nuove iniziative per attrarre l’apertura degli esercizi commerciali lanazione.it
Tunisino aggredito dagli ultras, i Giovani democratici di Vasto e Sulmona uniti nel condannare l'accaduto chietitoday.it
Morto dissanguato a Schio, la svolta choc: “È stato omicidio”. Arrestata la fidanzata ilrestodelcarlino.it
Abbigliamento e scarpe contraffatte, sequestro della Polizia Locale tarantinitime.it
Inter, infortunio per Correa: l’esito degli esami e i tempi di recupero calcionews24.com
Arresto di Yoon Suk Yeol: tensioni a Seul tra sostenitori e investigatori quotidiano.net
Castiglion Fiorentino, centro storico: nuove iniziative per attrarre l’apertura degli esercizi commerciali lanazione.it
Tunisino aggredito dagli ultras, i Giovani democratici di Vasto e Sulmona uniti nel condannare l'accaduto chietitoday.it
Morto dissanguato a Schio, la svolta choc: “È stato omicidio”. Arrestata la fidanzata ilrestodelcarlino.it
Abbigliamento e scarpe contraffatte, sequestro della Polizia Locale tarantinitime.it
Inter, infortunio per Correa: l’esito degli esami e i tempi di recupero calcionews24.com
Video Hisense and