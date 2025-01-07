New Milestone | CarUX Puts Forth Novel Model for Smart Cockpit
- Next-gen harmonious user experience that perfectly embodies the fusion of technology, comfort, and freedomLAS VEGAS - Media OutReach Newswire – 7January 2025 - CarUX Technology Pte. Ltd., with the direction "More than Display, and Far Beyond," will showcase new vision solutions for automotive products based on her strategy, Harmonious User Experience "HUE", from January 7th to 9th in Las Vegas, USA.CarUX debuted Windshield Reflective Solution (WRS)CarUX is dedicated to relief the limitations of Display Devices to Vision Solutions by the product strategy "Harmonious User Experience". Innolux Group will support its subsidiary CarUX in actively expanding Smart automotive solutions as a system provider.CarUX automotive solutions feature organic shapes that integrated into vehicle styles.
