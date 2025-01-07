Liberoquotidiano.it - New Milestone: CarUX Puts Forth Novel Model for Smart Cockpit

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

- Next-gen harmonious user experience that perfectly embodies the fusion of technology, comfort, and freedomLAS VEGAS - Media OutReach Newswire – 7January 2025 -Technology Pte. Ltd., with the direction "More than Display, and Far Beyond," will showcase new vision solutions for automotive products based on her strategy, Harmonious User Experience "HUE", from January 7th to 9th in Las Vegas, USA.debuted Windshield Reflective Solution (WRS)is dedicated to relief the limitations of Display Devices to Vision Solutions by the product strategy "Harmonious User Experience". Innolux Group will support its subsidiaryin actively expandingautomotive solutions as a system provider.automotive solutions feature organic shapes that integrated into vehicle styles.