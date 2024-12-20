EVE Energy Celebrates Key Milestone with Arrival of Advanced Equipment at Malaysian Facility
——Its Facility in Malaysia, Will Connect the World to Shape the Future of Sustainable DevelopmentKULIM KEDAH, Malaysia, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/
On December 14th, EVE Energy (SZSE: 300014), a globally leading lithium battery company, marked a significant Milestone in its global growth strategy to drive sustainable development with the Arrival of Advanced production Equipment at its new Facility in Malaysia. Located in Kulim, the factory, the company's 53rd, is poised to become a cornerstone of its international manufacturing and delivery capacity. Specializing in the production of cylindrical lithium batteries for power tools, cleaning tools, electric two-wheelers and etc, the factory is designed to be a hub of technology and productivity, contributing to the Energy transition and low-carbon development critical to the future of industry.
