Liberoquotidiano.it - CGTN: China's 'pearl': How Macao thrives since its return 25 years ago

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/Twenty-five. That's how long it tookto place itself among Asia's wealthiest cities and the world at large.The GDP of'sSpecial Administrative Region (SAR) in 2023 stood at 379.5 billion MOP (about $47.5 billion), a sevenfold increase from 1999, the yeared tois "aon the palm" of the motherland, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday when he arrived in the city on a special plane to celebrate the 25th anniversary of'sto.Over the past 25, the practice of "One Country, Two Systems" withcharacteristics has achieved success and is widely recognized by the world, showcasing great vitality and unique charm, President Xi said at the airport.The '' ofApproximately 2.