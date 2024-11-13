Royal Reception for KFSHRC Surgeons who performed the World 1st Full Robotic Heart Transplant
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received the Saudi medical team that performed the World's first Fully Robotic Heart Transplant at his office in Riyadh on Wednesday.The medical team from King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) of Riyadh had successFully performed the World's first Heart Transplant using a robot on a 16-year-old patient suffering from end-stage Heart failure in September 2024. The Transplant procedure, which took two and a half hours, was performed by an exceptional medical team led by renowned Saudi cardiac surgeon Dr. Feras Khaliel, who is head of Cardiac Surgery and director of the Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery Program at KFSHRC, following weeks of meticulous preparation.
Royal Reception for KFSHRC Surgeons who performed the World 1st Full Robotic Heart Transplant
Royal reception for Saudi surgeons who performed the world 1st full robotic heart transplant - The meeting with the Crown Prince was also held in the presence of KFSHRC Chairman Mazen Al-Rumaih, CEO Dr. Majed Al-Fayyadh, and Deputy CEO Dr. Björn Zoega.
Il KFSHRC contribuisce all'innovazione sanitaria globale attraverso partenariati strategici - RIYAD, Arabia Saudita, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Il King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continua a essere leader nell'innovazione medica, nella ricerca avanzata
