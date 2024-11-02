Fifaultimateteam.it di 2 nov 2024

EA FC 25 Prediction SBC Incontri Principali 7 Novembre

Fifaultimateteam.it - EA FC 25 Prediction SBC Incontri Principali 7 Novembre

Disponibile la Prediction degli Incontri Principali del 7 Novembre. Come accade abitualmente giovedi le nuove SBC saranno disponibili nella sezione dedicata alle Sfide Creazione Rosa della modalità Ultimate Team di EA Sports FC 25. La settimana prossima sono in programma molte partite importanti sia nella nostra Serie A che nella Premier Legaue. Nel nostro campionato sono in programma il terbi della mole tra Juventus e Torino e probabilmente la partita più importante della 12 giornata ovvero lo scontro al vertice tra Inter e Napoli. Nel massimo campionato inglese è in programma il big match tra Chelsea ed Arsenal mentre la capolista Liverpool ospiterà l’Aston Villa in una partita che potrebbe nascondere parecchie insidie per la squadra allenata da Arne Slot.
