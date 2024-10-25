Anche OnePlus prossima ad abbracciare Gemini come assistente vocale predefinito (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) OnePlus 13 sarà il primo smartphone di OnePlus ad utilizzare Google Gemini come assistente vocale predefinito. L'articolo Anche OnePlus prossima ad abbracciare Gemini come assistente vocale predefinito proviene da TuttoAndroid. Tuttoandroid.net - Anche OnePlus prossima ad abbracciare Gemini come assistente vocale predefinito Leggi tutta la notizia su Tuttoandroid.net (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024)13 sarà il primo smartphone diad utilizzare Google. L'articoloadproviene da TuttoAndroid.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

OxygenOS 15: very smooth, very AI - New functionalities include a customizable Always-On Display (AOD), an iPhone-like notification shade/quick settings, an AI toolbox, Intelligent Search, and Gemini. (mobilesyrup.com)

OnePlus is the latest Android brand ditching Google Assistant for Gemini - OnePlus has confirmed plans to ditch Google Assistant for Gemini on its future smartphone releases, starting with Android 15 devices. (9to5google.com)

OnePlus Introduces OxygenOS 15 - OnePlus has officially introduced OxygenOS 15, a software update that aims to prioritise performance, design and powerful artificial intelligence. Its main advances include Parallel Processing ... (businessworld.in)

OnePlus announes Oxygen OS 15 with AI in tow - Canadian Android Enthusiasts Group blogging about the lifestyle of using android with tips, tricks and reviews. (androidcoliseum.com)