Tuttoandroid.net - Anche OnePlus prossima ad abbracciare Gemini come assistente vocale predefinito
OxygenOS 15: very smooth, very AI - New functionalities include a customizable Always-On Display (AOD), an iPhone-like notification shade/quick settings, an AI toolbox, Intelligent Search, and Gemini. (mobilesyrup.com)
OnePlus is the latest Android brand ditching Google Assistant for Gemini - OnePlus has confirmed plans to ditch Google Assistant for Gemini on its future smartphone releases, starting with Android 15 devices. (9to5google.com)
OnePlus Introduces OxygenOS 15 - OnePlus has officially introduced OxygenOS 15, a software update that aims to prioritise performance, design and powerful artificial intelligence. Its main advances include Parallel Processing ... (businessworld.in)
OnePlus announes Oxygen OS 15 with AI in tow - Canadian Android Enthusiasts Group blogging about the lifestyle of using android with tips, tricks and reviews. (androidcoliseum.com)