F1 GP Austin 2024 Russell | Soddisfatto del secondo posto mancava da un po’ la prima fila

"Un peccato perdere la pole position sul filo, ma sono contento perché era da tanto che non eravamo in prima fila". Così George Russell, pilota Mercedes, dopo le qualifiche della Sprint Race sul circuito di Austin, in Texas. "Bisogna migliorare e possiamo farlo, nell'ultimo settore. Sono fiducioso a riguardo. Anche Lewis stava andando forte e senza la bandiera gialla avrebbe potuto fare meglio".

