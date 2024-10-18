Harry senza Meghan Markle si dà al surf (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Harry che si dedica al surf in California. Un modo come un altro – che ha conquistato il cuore degli ammiratori del Duca di Sussex – per confermare la sua transizione da Principe britannico a uomo californiano. Il filmato, che ha rapidamente fatto il giro dei social media, mostra il secondogenito di Re Carlo che cavalca le onde, dimostrando un lato di sé che raramente si è visto in pubblico. Con un’energia rilassata e un entusiasmo evidente, Harry sembra davvero immergersi in questa nuova passione, allontanandosi dalle pressioni e dalle responsabilità della vita Reale che ha lasciato nel Regno Unito. Qual è una delle più grandi passioni di Harry Nel video, si vede Harry concentrato, con una tavola da surf bianca tra le mani, pronto a prendere le onde. L’istruttore di surf, Raimana Van Bastolaer, lo incoraggia con un deciso “Vai!”, mentre Harry si prepara con determinazione. Dilei.it - Harry senza Meghan Markle si dà al surf Leggi tutta la notizia su Dilei.it (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024)che si dedica alin California. Un modo come un altro – che ha conquistato il cuore degli ammiratori del Duca di Sussex – per confermare la sua transizione da Principe britannico a uomo californiano. Il filmato, che ha rapidamente fatto il giro dei social media, mostra il secondogenito di Re Carlo che cavalca le onde, dimostrando un lato di sé che raramente si è visto in pubblico. Con un’energia rilassata e un entusiasmo evidente,sembra davvero immergersi in questa nuova passione, allontanandosi dalle pressioni e dalle responsabilità della vita Reale che ha lasciato nel Regno Unito. Qual è una delle più grandi passioni diNel video, si vedeconcentrato, con una tavola dabianca tra le mani, pronto a prendere le onde. L’istruttore di, Raimana Van Bastolaer, lo incoraggia con un deciso “Vai!”, mentresi prepara con determinazione.

