F1, Colapinto sul suo merchandise: “Williams ha fissato un prezzo che neanche Cristiano Ronaldo può permettersi” (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Franco Colapinto continua a sorprendere tutti. Fin dal suo arrivo in F1, l’argentino ha dimostrato un buon livello in pista, ma le sue apparizioni fuori non hanno lasciato nessuno indifferente. Dal suo linguaggio disinvolto nelle interviste, alle sue battute sui social network. Questa volta ha fatto delle dichiarazioni un po’ controverse riguardo alla vendita del proprio merchandising. Con solo tre gare al suo attivo, il 21enne ha un gran numero di seguaci che lo sostengono, soprattutto suoi connazionali. Attraverso le reti, tutti hanno chiesto che la squadra mettesse in vendita l’abbigliamento del loro nuovo pilota preferito il prima possibile. In risposta a questo clamore popolare, la Williams ha realizzato la linea di prodotti dedicata al suo pilota, disponibile dal prossimo Gran Premio di Austin. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Francocontinua a sorprendere tutti. Fin dal suo arrivo in F1, l’argentino ha dimostrato un buon livello in pista, ma le sue apparizioni fuori non hanno lasciato nessuno indifferente. Dal suo linguaggio disinvolto nelle interviste, alle sue battute sui social network. Questa volta ha fatto delle dichiarazioni un po’ controverse riguardo alla vendita del proprio merchandising. Con solo tre gare al suo attivo, il 21enne ha un gran numero di seguaci che lo sostengono, soprattutto suoi connazionali. Attraverso le reti, tutti hanno chiesto che la squadra mettesse in vendita l’abbigliamento del loro nuovo pilota preferito il prima possibile. In risposta a questo clamore popolare, laha realizzato la linea di prodotti dedicata al suo pilota, disponibile dal prossimo Gran Premio di Austin.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Franco Colapinto Advises Fans Against Overspending on the New Williams Merch - Williams driver, Franco Colapinto urges his fans to not spend all their savings on his Williams merch amid special team merchandise launch. (thesportsrush.com)

Our Austin Fan Zone opens tomorrow - Our Fan Zone, presented by Kraken, opens tomorrow... As Formula 1 returns to Texas, the Williams Racing Fan Zone presented by Kraken is bringing fans to the heart of the racing action in downtown ATX, ... (williamsf1.com)

Get ready for: The Franco Collection - Franco Colapinto tuvo un excelente debut en la Fórmula 1 y logró sumar puntos ya en su segunda carrera en el Gran Premio de Azerbaiyán. Por eso, justo antes de su cuarta participación en esta ... (williamsf1.com)