Stevie Richards sulla fisicità di Nia Jax:"Ha perso molto peso, ma deve stare attenta ed evitare infortuni" (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) La ex star della WWE, Stevie Richards, ha recentemente commentato la perdita di peso di Nia Jax, che potrebbe averle aiutato a evitare infortuni gravi durante una situazione pericolosa a Bad Blood. Stevie Richards ha criticato la mossa una mossa in particolare eseguita da Nia Jax su Bayley durante il loro match di due settimane fa, dove l'attuale campionessa femminile della WWE ha difeso il suo titolo contro Bayley. Le due si sono scambiate mosse dure, inclusa una manovra unica in cui Jax ha cercato di eseguire una Hurricanrana su The Role Model. Nell'ultimo episodio di "The Stevie Richards Show", Richards ha ritenuto che fosse una mossa pericolosa, sebbene abbia riconosciuto il merito alla campionessa attuale per aver perso peso.

