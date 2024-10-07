May December con Natalie Portman e Julianne Moore approda in TV (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) May December con Natalie Portman e Julianne Moore approda in TV Arriva in prima TV su Sky l’acclamato film di Todd Haynes May December (la nostra recensione) , in onda mercoledì 9 ottobre alle 21:15 su Sky Cinema Uno, in streaming su NOW e disponibile on demand. Su Sky il film sarà disponibile on demand anche in 4K. Presentato in concorso al Festival di Cannes 2023 e candidato all’Oscar® per la miglior sceneggiatura originale, l’intenso film di Todd Haynes vede protagoniste le impareggiabili Julianne Moore e Natalie Portman in una storia che esplora uno dei grandi talenti della specie umana: il nostro colossale rifiuto di guardare noi stessi. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Mayconin TV Arriva in prima TV su Sky l’acclamato film di Todd Haynes May(la nostra recensione) , in onda mercoledì 9 ottobre alle 21:15 su Sky Cinema Uno, in streaming su NOW e disponibile on demand. Su Sky il film sarà disponibile on demand anche in 4K. Presentato in concorso al Festival di Cannes 2023 e candidato all’Oscar® per la miglior sceneggiatura originale, l’intenso film di Todd Haynes vede protagoniste le impareggiabiliin una storia che esplora uno dei grandi talenti della specie umana: il nostro colossale rifiuto di guardare noi stessi.

