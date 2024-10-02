Golf: Guido Migliozzi all’Alfred Dunhill Links Championship con altri quattro azzurri. Tris di luoghi storici in Scozia (Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) Prossimo al via uno dei tornei di maggiore particolarità sul DP World Tour e, più in generale, al mondo. 23a edizione in arrivo per l’Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, l’evento scozzese che si avvale della possibilità di girare su tre campi diversi, l’Old Course a St. Andrews, il Carnoustie Golf Links e il Kingsbarns Golf Links. Il giro finale, per chi lo raggiunge, si disputa a St. Andrews, e anche qui c’è la particolarità del taglio non dopo due giri, ma dopo tre: inevitabile, volendo consentire a tutti almeno un passaggio su ciascuno degli storici link scozzesi. C’è soltanto un uomo che finora è riuscito a vincere per due volte consecutive la competizione: si tratta di Tyrrell Hatton.Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
