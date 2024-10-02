Golf | Guido Migliozzi all’Alfred Dunhill Links Championship con altri quattro azzurri Tris di luoghi storici in Scozia

Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

(Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) Prossimo al via uno dei tornei di maggiore particolarità sul DP World Tour e, più in generale, al mondo. 23a edizione in arrivo per l’Alfred, l’evento scozzese che si avvale della possibilità di girare su tre campi diversi, l’Old Course a St. Andrews, il Carnoustiee il Kingsbarns. Il giro finale, per chi lo raggiunge, si disputa a St. Andrews, e anche qui c’è la particolarità del taglio non dopo due giri, ma dopo tre: inevitabile, volendo consentire a tutti almeno un passaggio su ciascuno deglilink scozzesi. C’è soltanto un uomo che finora è riuscito a vincere per due volte consecutive la competizione: si tratta di Tyrrell Hatton.