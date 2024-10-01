ClariMed Inc Strengthens Leadership Team with Joe Dobkin as New VP of Services

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) - CHADDS FORD, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/, Inc., a global leader in human-centered medical device development and regulatory, announced the appointment of Joeas Vice President ofover 20 years of experience in product development, Joebrings a wealth of expertise in program management and operations management to. His career, which begana focus on consumer products, has evolved over the last nine years to specialize in developing diverse medical devices, diagnostic devices, and combination products. In his new role as Vice President ofwill spearhead service delivery, optimize processes, and help expand's offerings to better serve clients. Known for his thoughtful approach, attention to detail, and calm presence,'sstyle aligns well's cultural values.