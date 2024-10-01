ClariMed Inc. Strengthens Leadership Team with Joe Dobkin as New VP of Services (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) - CHADDS FORD, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
ClariMed, Inc., a global leader in human-centered medical device development and regulatory Services, announced the appointment of Joe Dobkin as Vice President of Services. with over 20 years of experience in product development, Joe Dobkin brings a wealth of expertise in program management and operations management to ClariMed. His career, which began with a focus on consumer products, has evolved over the last nine years to specialize in developing diverse medical devices, diagnostic devices, and combination products. In his new role as Vice President of Services, Dobkin will spearhead service delivery, optimize processes, and help expand ClariMed's offerings to better serve clients. Known for his thoughtful approach, attention to detail, and calm presence, Dobkin's Leadership style aligns well with ClariMed's cultural values.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
ClariMed, Inc., a global leader in human-centered medical device development and regulatory Services, announced the appointment of Joe Dobkin as Vice President of Services. with over 20 years of experience in product development, Joe Dobkin brings a wealth of expertise in program management and operations management to ClariMed. His career, which began with a focus on consumer products, has evolved over the last nine years to specialize in developing diverse medical devices, diagnostic devices, and combination products. In his new role as Vice President of Services, Dobkin will spearhead service delivery, optimize processes, and help expand ClariMed's offerings to better serve clients. Known for his thoughtful approach, attention to detail, and calm presence, Dobkin's Leadership style aligns well with ClariMed's cultural values.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- ClariMed Inc. Strengthens Leadership Team with Joe Dobkin as New VP of Services - ClariMed, Inc., a global leader in human-centered medical device development and regulatory services, announced the appointment of Joe Dobkin as Vice President of Services. - adnkronos
Video ClariMed IncVideo ClariMed Inc