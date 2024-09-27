My Adventures With Superman – nuovo aggiornamento sulla terza stagione

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di venerdì 27 settembre 2024) Myè l’ultima serie animata dedicata a Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen e ai più grandi eroi e cattivi di Metropolis. Conclusa la secondacon Clark Kent che termina la lotta contro Braniac, il cast e la troupe erano entusiasti di continuare il viaggio dell’Uomo d’Acciaio. Oltre a presentare eroi classici come Steel e Supergirl, laha già annunciato il debutto di nuovi grandi eroi e nuovi cattivi. Mentre Adult Swim ha mantenuto il riserbo su quando laapproderà su Cartoon Network, la voce stessa di Clark Kent, Jack Quaid, ha condiviso un importante. L’ultima volta che abbiamo lasciato Clark e i suoi amici, non solo sono riusciti a sconfiggere Braniac in una battaglia che ha sconvolto la terra, ma hanno anche ottenuto una potente alleata in Kara Zor-El, alias Supergirl.