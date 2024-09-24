Sinners | il trailer del misterioso horror con Michael B Jordan

Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmovies

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Nel primo pomeriggio Warner Bros ha rilasciato il primodi, l’di Ryan Coogler con protagonistaB.. Il film (in Italia uscirà come I Peccatori) riunisce Coogler edopo la collaborazione vincente ottenuta per il cinecomic Black Panther. Al centro della trama due gemelli (entrambi interpretati daB.) che ritornano nella loro città natale, solo per scoprire un maleè lì pronto ad attenderli. A tal proposito, vi proponiamo la trama ufficiale: “Nel tentativo di lasciarsi alle spalle le loro vite tormentate, due fratelli gemelli () ritornano nella loro città natale per ricominciare da capo, ma scoprono che un male ancora più grande li sta aspettando per dare loro il benvenuto.