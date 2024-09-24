Sinners: il trailer del misterioso horror con Michael B. Jordan (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Nel primo pomeriggio Warner Bros ha rilasciato il primo trailer di Sinners, l’horror di Ryan Coogler con protagonista Michael B. Jordan. Il film (in Italia uscirà come I Peccatori) riunisce Coogler e Jordan dopo la collaborazione vincente ottenuta per il cinecomic Black Panther. Al centro della trama due gemelli (entrambi interpretati da Michael B. Jordan) che ritornano nella loro città natale, solo per scoprire un male misterioso è lì pronto ad attenderli. A tal proposito, vi proponiamo la trama ufficiale: “Nel tentativo di lasciarsi alle spalle le loro vite tormentate, due fratelli gemelli (Jordan) ritornano nella loro città natale per ricominciare da capo, ma scoprono che un male ancora più grande li sta aspettando per dare loro il benvenuto.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
Video Sinners trailerVideo Sinners trailer