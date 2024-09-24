As Bright As Daylight: Dahua Launches WizColor Technology for Better Visual Experience Even at Night (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, proudly released the WizColor Technology that seamlessly combines powerful AI-ISP, large pixel size sensor and F1.0 large aperture features in one camera. This unique integration enables cameras to effortlessly capture high quality images with vibrant colors during Night time, ensuring fine details are preserved and minimizing motion blur in the image. The WizColor Technology offers abundant features and intelligent functions. It utilizes a high-performance AI-ISP chip that increases Visual model processing efficiency by 40%, and reduces power consumption by 30%. The AI-ISP deep image processing algorithm provides 50% increase in detail restoration and 80% reduction in motion blur.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
