Ted Sarandos invita gli altri streamer a essere "trasparenti come Netflix" (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Il CEO di Netflix ha lanciato un messaggio ai competitor per quanto concerne la trasparenza di informazioni. Netflix oggi pubblica il report semestrale sugli spettatori dal titolo What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report. Si tratta del terzo report di questo tipo diffuso da Netflix e fornirà dettagli sul numero di ore di visualizzazioni e sul numero totale di visualizzazioni. I dati riguarderanno ogni contenuto disponibile sulla piattaforma nell'arco di sei mesi (prima metà del 2024). Gli altri servizi streaming tendono a seguire l'esempio di Netflix in molti aspetti e Ted Sarandos ha esortato la concorrenza ad essere altrettanto trasparente. Trasparenza "Non credo che potremmo essere più trasparenti di così" ha affermato Sarandos a margine del FastLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
